Mugsters Gets Fails Trailer - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Team17 has released a new trailer for Mugsters that features fails.

View it below:

Mugsters will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on July 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles