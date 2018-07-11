Muddledash Out Now on Switch, PC - News

Publisher PQube Limited announced Muddledash is out now for the Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

View the live action launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

One octopus party, one shiny present, up to 4 scrambling podes ready to race for the right to party!



RACE YOUR WAY TO THE PARTY

Wriggle, jiggle, and squiggle past your friends!



COUCH MULTIPLAYER

Up to four players can squish up on the couch for competitive fun!



BE THE BEST DRESSED GUEST

Express your inner pode by donning a range of delightful hats!



FIGHT FOR THE PRESENT

Kick, boop, slap and jump your way to party-superiority over your friends!



INFINITELY VARIED RUNS

With ever-changing stages each round, you'll never play the same race twice!



EVERYONE’S INVITED

Sea-dwellers, land-walkers, cat-lovers and players of all ages can join this wild pode chase!

