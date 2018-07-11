Mario Tennis Aces Remains Atop the Japanese Charts - News

Mario Tennis Aces has remained at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 32,697 units, according to Media Create for the week ending July 8.

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (PS4) debuted in fourth with sales of 15,541 units. The PlayStation Vita version debuted in seventh with sales of 9,111 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 44,237 units. The PS4 sold 17.834 units, the 3DS sold 7,232 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 3,444 units and Xbox One sold 88 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 32,697 (205,614) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 19,148 (106,685) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,362 (2,427,352) [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 15,541 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,090 (1,616,256) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 9,740 (27,325) [PSV] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 9,111 (New) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,833 (553,604) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,322 (1,037,095) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,333 (1,761,421) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 4,808 (186,688) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,377 (1,661,368) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 4,105 (77,053) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 3,994 (169,430) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 3,585 (87,039) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,474 (163,276) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Nintendo, 04/20/18) – 2,995 (199,273) [PS4] Fate/Extella Link (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 06/07/18) – 2,390 (106,304) [PS4] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 2,318 (134,832) [NSW] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (NIS, 06/28/18) – 2,189 (8,620)

