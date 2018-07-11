Fighting EX Layer Gets Free DLC - Vulcano Rosso and Pullum Purna - News

Arika announced it will release free DLC for Fighting EX Layer. The DLC will add new characters Vulcano Rosso and Pullum Purna. The release dates for the new characters will be announced at Evolution 2018, which runs from August 3 to 5.





Here is a message from Arika:

Arika would like to formally announce the following additional characters for our game Fighting EX Layer, which is currently available for purchase on PS4:

Vulcano Rosso

Pullum Purna

Furthermore, we plan to make these characters available free of charge.

Details regarding the release dates will be announced at Evo 2018, which takes place from August 3 in Las Vegas, America.

Also, in our next program update (which we are planning to release before the end of July) we plan to add:

The option to return to Training Mode after connecting to an Online Match (Return to Training / Continue Waiting for a Match)

“Arcade Mode Ver 0.80” (temporary name)

Thank you, and we humbly ask for your continued support of Arika.

Vulcano Rosso

After graduating from the Organization, Rosso began his new life as the “Narcissist Detective.” Although initially he didn’t intend on taking a request from a certain rich princess, once he heard the target was Jack he changed his mind.

Pullum Purna

After her father’s disappearance, Purna rose up and governed her country in his stead. While trying to figure out a way to escape from the boredom of her daily life, Purna discovered a clue about her father’s disappearance.

