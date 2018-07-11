Yokai Watch 4 Launches in Japan This Winter for Switch - News

The latest issue of CoroCoro Comic has revealed Yokai Watch 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan this winter.

CoroCoro Comic features the first screenshots of the game, however, they have yet to surface online.

Thanks Gematsu.

