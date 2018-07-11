Together! The Battle Cats Announced for Switch - News

/ 302 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Developer Ponos has announced Together! The Battle Cats for the Nintendo Switch. The game is a sequel to The Battle Cats, which originally released for the Nintendo 3DS, iOS and Android.

Together! The Battle Cats will launch via the eShop in Japan in December.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles