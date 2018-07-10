YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Gets English Trailer - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Spike Chunsoft has released the first English trailer for Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World.

View it below:

Yu-No: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

