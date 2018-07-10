11 Things That Have Changed In No Man's Sky Since Launch Trailer - News

505 Games has released a new trailer for No Man’s Sky that details 11 changes to the game that have happened since it launched in August 2016.

No Man’s Sky is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC, and will launch for Xbox One on July 24.



