Rocket League Out Now on Xbox Game Pass

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft announced on July's Inside Xbox stream that Rocket League is now available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

It was also revealed that the game will be getting Xbox one X support later this year with 4K resolution and HDR.

Developer Psyonix is celebrating the third anniversary of Rocket League with an Anniversary Event that runs from July 9 to July 23.

