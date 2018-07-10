Far Cry 5 Lost on Mars DLC Launches Next Week - News

Ubisoft announced the Lost on Mars DLC for Far Cry 5 will launch on July 17 for $9.99. Season Pass and Gold Edition owners will get it for free.

Vuiew the teaser trailer for the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

Lost on Mars transports the franchise’s insanity from Hope County to the red planet as Nick Rye is teleported to a hostile planet to help his buddy Hurk thwart an alien invasion of Earth. This adventure gives players a new arsenal of alien weaponry, including the Blaster of Disaster, Hellfire and Morphinator, while also introducing a new traversal tool with Space Jets. Humankind’s future is in the hands of the game’s most notorious guns-for-hire. Time to squash some bugs!

Far Cry 5 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

