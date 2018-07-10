God Wars: The Complete Legend Gets The Labyrinth of Yomi Trailer - News

NIS America has released a new trailer for God Wars: The Complete Legend called the Labyrinth of Yomi.

The legend is reborn! GOD WARS The Complete Legends is an expanded release of GOD WARS Future Past, a tactical RPG that explores the untold history of Japan through folklore and tactical combat. Experience the traditional stories of Japan’s origin through the lens of three warring nations through gameplay and beautiful anime cinematics, engage in deep tactical combat with a myriad of character classes, and explore the lives of heroes who made their mark by fighting against the fate set out before them.

God Wars: The Complete Legend will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Europe on August 31 and in North America on September 4. It is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan.

