Party Game Animal Force Out Now on PSVR

Oasis Games has released the virtual reality party game, Animal Force, on the PlayStation VR for $15.99.

Assemble your squad of superpowered beasts to save the world from a deadly alien invasion. Unleash your claws, paws, horns and fangs across huge 3D planetary battlefields in totally immersive 360° virtual reality – deploying mighty critters to fight waves of other-worldly enemies before they kidnap defenseless humans.

