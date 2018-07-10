Ride 3 Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Milestone announced the motorcycle racing game, Ride 3, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 8.

Race in the most amazing roads in the world on your two wheels companion. Customize your bike in every single detail, making it a reflection of your riding style and of your own personality. Feel the adrenaline, the competition, the freedom. Feel everything.

More than 230 bike models at Day 1, with more than 70 never seen before on a RIDE game. 30 manufacturers, both historical and contemporary, 9 of which completely new. 7 different categories to satisfy all preferences and riding style.

