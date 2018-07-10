Nintendo's Susumu Tanaka: 'We are Inclined to Help Publishers Incorporate Crossplay' - News

Nintendo senior executive officer Susumu Tanaka (this was before Tatsumi Kimishima stepped down) during the Q&A portion of Nintendo's 78th annual general meeting of shareholders was asked about crossplay on the Nintendo Switch with other platforms.

Tanaka stated that he felt inclined to help publishers implement the feature in games if that is what they want.





"Crossplay basically comes about from conversations between publishers and platform holders," said Tanaka. "We are inclined to do what we can to help publishers incorporate crossplay when that is what they want. The other parties involved also have a say in whether we are able to reach this outcome or not, so we will continue to discuss it with them."

Minecraft and Fortnite are the two biggest games that allow for crossplay on the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

