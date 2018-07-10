Party Game Slam Land Announced for Switch, PS4, PC - News

Bread Machine Games has announced party game, Slam Land, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch on August 7 for $7.99 / €7.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Easy to pick up but with depth to match, Slam Land is a fast-paced, chaotic experience where a bizarre blue giant enlists a cast of comical competitors to dunk one another into hoops for his amusement. So, (literally) grab up to four friends and face off in local multiplayer matches where opponents must grapple, lunging at and dodging away from each other as they vie to seize and shoot their adversaries into a variety of bizarre goals ranging from tree hollows to gaping maws.

Alongside these “Slam” matches, where players race against the clock to score the most points or outlast each other in stock contests, Slam Land sports a variety of additional game types to ensure things always stay fresh. These include the hot potato-like “Peanut Mode,” where scores become more valuable the longer players hold on to the titular peanut. Slam Land also features a distinctive take on the classic basketball activity “H.O.R.S.E.,” where lettered NPCs spawn and players shoot them to fill out the word. And then there’s the wildest mode of all, “Trash,” which sees garbage rain from the sky that can be stacked into massive piles and dunked.

Propelled by a percussive, energetic soundtrack and a playful hand-drawn cartoon art style, Slam Land is a joyful and energetic experience that will have friends laughing and screaming no matter which whimsical game type they find themselves clashing in.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

