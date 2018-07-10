Nintendo Looking to Release 20 to 30 Indie Games on Switch Per Week - News

Nintendo senior executive officer Susumu Tanaka (this was before Tatsumi Kimishima stepped down) during the Q&A portion of Nintendo's 78th annual general meeting of shareholders revealed that the company wants to "release around 20 to 30 indie games on the Nintendo Switch per week."

"We started working with indie developers during the Wii U generation," said Tanaka. "For Nintendo Switch, we set up a development environment that supports Unity middleware, which is used on smartphones and other platforms.

We are also actively engaging with indie developers at video game-focused shows and other events in different regions. We also had a Nintendo booth at the BitSummit indie game event held in Kyoto, where we showcased some games. Some of the indie games already released have gone on to become million sellers worldwide.

"In the future, we are looking to release around 20 to 30 indie games on Nintendo Switch per week, and we definitely expect to see some great games among them."

Nintendo representative director and president Tatsumi Kimishima added, "We are currently working towards reaching 1,500 software titles developed for Nintendo platforms using Unity. I think that will give you an idea of how much it has grown."

