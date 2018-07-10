Sony's Shuhei Yoshida: 'I Wish We Were More Successful on the Multiplayer Side As Well' - News

/ 519 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony's Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida speaking at Develop:Brighton said that he wished Sony was more successful with multiplayer games and not just games that focus on single player.

"I wish we were more successful on the multiplayer side as well," said Yoshida.





"Making games of any type nowadays is so difficult," he said and adding that single player games is where Sony's first party developers are most capable. "This is the area in which [our studios] have a chance to push this art forward."

Yoshida added that the developers should not just "follow success in the market," but to also "follow their hearts."

Thanks MCVUK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles