Sony's Shuhei Yoshida: 'I Wish We Were More Successful on the Multiplayer Side As Well' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 519 Views
Sony's Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida speaking at Develop:Brighton said that he wished Sony was more successful with multiplayer games and not just games that focus on single player.
"I wish we were more successful on the multiplayer side as well," said Yoshida.
"Making games of any type nowadays is so difficult," he said and adding that single player games is where Sony's first party developers are most capable. "This is the area in which [our studios] have a chance to push this art forward."
Yoshida added that the developers should not just "follow success in the market," but to also "follow their hearts."
Thanks MCVUK.
Make a better Playstation All Stars and you probably could be.
That would be a small start, but it would take more than just one game.
one day, they will have the big multiplayer game the need, remember my words😉
Make the IPS for it, outsource some help of needed, y'all have gotten stubborn and cocky lately.
Just make your multiplayer free, as it was before, and it will become more popular than ever...
I say revive Socom and give it to a competent developer. The older Socom multiplayers were such a hit that servers went down decades later after release. It would be easy to add microtransactions without going overboard, and the only other company they'd be competing with a game like it is Ubisoft's Ghost Recon.
You shut down your multiplayer studios like Zipper, Evolution and Guerilla Cambridge and made Guerilla Games make a single player game where they made multiplayer games before it. This is the obvious consequence. The only multiplayer oriented exclusive game on PS4 is GT Sport which lacked content and still does. I don't know what you expect Yoshida.
Maybe if they weren't blocking cross play they would be having more success
