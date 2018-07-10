Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Headed to Switch in Fall 2018 - News

Nintendo announced Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut is coming to the Nintendo Switch in fall 2018.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the Producer of the original Fallout comes Wasteland 2, the sequel to the first-ever post-apocalyptic computer RPG. The Wasteland's hellish landscape is waiting for you to make your mark... or die trying. With over 80 hours of gameplay, you will deck out your Desert Ranger squad with the most devastating weaponry this side of the fallout zone, test the limits of your strategy skills, and bring justice to the wasteland. Coming to Nintendo Switch in Fall 2018!

