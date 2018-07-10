Rocket League Anniversary Event Now Live - News

Psyonix is celebrating the third anniversary of Rocket League with an Anniversary Event that runs from July 9 to July 23.

Our Anniversary Event is LIVE on all platforms!

Players on Steam will need a small (18MB) update to view Rewards.

It may take longer than normal to find an Anniversary match as players begin to populate the Playlist.

In-game Event details: https://t.co/0dkpG8vaJ4 pic.twitter.com/UDKYObA5Jx — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 9, 2018

The event features a new "Throwback Stadium" that is from the game's predecessor Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars.

The Anniversary Event will not feature Event Crates, but instead Event Balloons. They can be used to collect Anniversary Items or be traded for a Golden Egg, which gives players the chance to collect items from previous Champion Series Crates.

