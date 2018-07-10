The Lion’s Song Out Now on Switch - News

Mipumi Games has released the point-and-click adventure game, The Lion's Song, on the Nintendo Switch for $9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the early 20th century Austria, The Lion’s Song is a series of four self-contained point & click stories featuring a cast of fictional artists and scientists, each blessed with outstanding skills. Each chapter follows in the footsteps of one of those exceptional minds and players are tasked with helping them overcome their intimate struggles with creativity, human connections and inspiration. The choices they make along the way will have a direct impact on the storylines of all future and past episodes, connecting the individual stories of The Lion’s Song into one overarching narrative.



Featuring evocative story-driven gameplay, stylized graphics and a haunting soundtrack across its four episodes, the complete edition of The Lion’s Song was originally released on Steam, iOS and Android in July 2017. The game has been critically-acclaimed, earning the Best Indie Game Award at the German Developer Award 2016, as well as an Honorable Mention in the Excellence in Narrative category at the Independent Games Festival in 2017.

