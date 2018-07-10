Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Rinoa Heartilly DLC Announced - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Rinoa Heartilly from Final Fantasy VIII will be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT as DLC. The DLC will launch for the arcade version later this month and in late August for the PlayStation 4.

View the trailer for the DLC below:





Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is currently available for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles