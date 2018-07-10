Atelier Rorona DX, Atelier Totori DX, and Atelier Meruru DX Announced for Switch, PS4 - News

Gust has announced Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX, Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX, and Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. All three games will launch in Japan on September 20 for 4,800 yen each.





Each game includes all the DLC originally released. The retail release includes a download code for the original soundtracks. Pre-orders open up on July 11 in Japan.

An Atelier ~Alchemists of Arland 1-2-3~ DX Premium Box will be available for 13,800 yen and includes the following:

A copy of Atelier Rorona: The Alchemist of Arland DX

A copy of Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX

A copy of Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX

Original soundtrack download code

Alchemists of Arland mini-crystal paperweight

Rorona, Tototri, and Meruru connectic acrylic mini charm set

