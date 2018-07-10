Black Clover: Quartet Knights Gets Mars Character Trailer - News

/ 164 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new character introduction trailer for Black Clover: Quartet Knights that introduces Mars.

View it below:

Black Clover: Quartet Knights will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 13 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on September 14 in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles