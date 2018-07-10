The Culling II Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Developer Xaviant has announced The Culling II for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch today, July 10.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Culling returns to take Battle Royale to the next level. Real-world weapon ballistics. A strategically brutal melee combat system. Perks to customize your play style. Fifty contestants will drop in and compete for glory, but only one will be crowned the winner. Do you have what it takes?

