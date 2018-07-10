NASCAR Heat 3 Announced, Trailer Released - News

Publisher 704 Games and developer Monster Games announced NASCAR Heat 3. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 7.

View the official trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Xtreme Dirt Tour - In addition to the 3 NASCAR National Series, players can sling some mud in this all-new dirt racing circuit.

Online Tournaments - Compete against others from across the globe. Lay down a great race time and qualify for the Finals in your skill bracket. Win your bracket for ultimate bragging rights!

8 New Tracks - Including dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR Heat’s first-ever dirt road course. The final Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and the ISM Raceway have also been added.

Deeper Career Mode – Make a name for yourself in the Xtreme Dirt Tour and advance to NASCAR’s 3 National Series. Sign contracts with the biggest racing teams in NASCAR or start your own team!

Stories – Before the green flag waves, get live updates on your race. Watch as a driver gets sent to the back for a technical violation and get updates on who’s having a good weekend.

