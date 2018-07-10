Sausage Sports Club Release Date Revealed - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Luckshot Games announced Sausage Sports Club will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on July 19 for $15.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:



Sausage Sports Club is a physics game about adorable, floppy-necked animal friends competing on a reality sports TV show. Duke it out with up to eight friends in Free Play, where you’ll compete in tons of game modes like Soccer, Sumo and Capture the Flag. Not feeling competitive? Explore the toy-filled Overworld and get to know the show’s other melodramatic competitors in a 1-4 player replayable Adventure mode. No matter how you play, you’ll unlock new characters, skins, hats and arenas along the way.

Key Features:

When on the go, play Adventure mode solo or co-op.

At home on the TV, compete in Free Play with up to 8 players on one device.

Enjoy unique HD rumble for every physics bump, slam and stomp.

Use the Joy-Con’s motion controls to lean your floppy neck for added finesse.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles