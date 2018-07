Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo Release Date Revealed - News

posted 10 hours ago

Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo, the 2D adventure-platformer from Thom Hopper and Poppy Works, will be releasing for PS4, PC & Vita on July 17th, a new (quirky) trailer has revealed:

The game is a sequel to the 2012-released PlayStation Mobile title Super Skull Smash GO.

