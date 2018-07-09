THQ Nordic Announces Acquisition of HandyGames - News

THQ Nordic GmbH today announced that the acquisition of HandyGames, headquartered in Giebelstadt, Germany, has been finalized. Simultaneously, THQ Nordic AB has acquired all IPs and franchises, like Townsmen or Clouds & Sheep among others, from the German developer. The management team, all employees, as well as the location will be preserved.

"Both our companies have a very similar DNA when it comes to business conduct, corporate culture and other aspects, such as valuing our independence, whilst at the same time operating in a bigger, corporate network," said Markus Kassulke and Christopher Kassulke, the CEO brotherhood of HandyGames. "In becoming part of the THQ Nordic group, not only did we find a team that is passionate about publishing great content, but also has the right framework for us for the following years to come."

"It is a true win-win situation for all parties involved, as HandyGames perfectly complements the setup of the rest of our group as the new 'go to' publisher for small and midsized developers and projects and will benefit from our network and infrastructure in return. In joining forces with HandyGames, THQ Nordic is tapping into the VR Games segment, and gains access to one of Europe´s most powerful mobile games distribution network," commented Klemens Kreuzer, Managing Director at THQ Nordic GmbH. “So we raise our glass and welcome HandyGames to the THQ Nordic crew."

