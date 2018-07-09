NPD Analyst: Switch and Red Dead Redemption 2 Top Sellers in the US in 2018 - News

NPD Analyst Mat Piscatella in a new blog post has predicted the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in the US in 2018, while Red Dead Redemption 2 will outsell Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII for the best-selling game.

"Driven by the launches of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console of the fourth quarter in unit sales, while also elevating the platform to be the best-selling console of the year," said Piscatella.

Here is the list of top 10 best-selling games for 2018 as predicted by Piscatella:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Battlefield V NBA 2K19 Far Cry 5 Madden NFL 19 Fallout 76 God of War Monster Hunter: World Marvel's Spider-Man

Here are the rest of his predictions:

By year’s end, the time aligned installed base of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will exceed that of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox by 6 percent and will be ahead of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 by at least 30 percent.

All three current generation consoles will each generate at least 4m units sold in 2018. Total 2018 hardware sales across all console and portable platforms should exceed 17.5m units, the highest total achieved in the U.S. market since 2012.

Headset and gamepad sales will continue to show very strong growth rates through the rest of 2018, with high double-digit growth shown in the fourth quarter for both accessory types.

Physical video game title release count will exceed 400 unique titles, finishing the year up at least 15 percent when compared to 2017.

Physical video game software dollar sales will finish the year with growth of at least 8 percent when compared to a year ago, while digital full-game sales will continue to grow at double digit percentage rates.

