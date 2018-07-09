NPD Analyst: Switch and Red Dead Redemption 2 Top Sellers in the US in 2018 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 733 Views
NPD Analyst Mat Piscatella in a new blog post has predicted the Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in the US in 2018, while Red Dead Redemption 2 will outsell Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII for the best-selling game.
"Driven by the launches of Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console of the fourth quarter in unit sales, while also elevating the platform to be the best-selling console of the year," said Piscatella.
Here is the list of top 10 best-selling games for 2018 as predicted by Piscatella:
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
- Battlefield V
- NBA 2K19
- Far Cry 5
- Madden NFL 19
- Fallout 76
- God of War
- Monster Hunter: World
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- By year’s end, the time aligned installed base of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will exceed that of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox by 6 percent and will be ahead of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 by at least 30 percent.
- All three current generation consoles will each generate at least 4m units sold in 2018. Total 2018 hardware sales across all console and portable platforms should exceed 17.5m units, the highest total achieved in the U.S. market since 2012.
- Headset and gamepad sales will continue to show very strong growth rates through the rest of 2018, with high double-digit growth shown in the fourth quarter for both accessory types.
- Physical video game title release count will exceed 400 unique titles, finishing the year up at least 15 percent when compared to 2017.
- Physical video game software dollar sales will finish the year with growth of at least 8 percent when compared to a year ago, while digital full-game sales will continue to grow at double digit percentage rates.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
The Switch is killing it right now, but it would still need a game or two to beat the PS4 in USA. A Nintendo Direct in August-September could solve it. Red Dead Redemption 2 has a decent shot of being the best selling game of the year, though, especially considering all of the controversies surrounding Black Ops IV now. Also, no Pokemon or Smash in the Top 10, but Spiderman is in?
Not sure about the Switch beating out the PS4. So far the PS4 is up. However, I won't rule it out. Red Dead 2 is a definite tho.
I am amused that not a single Switch game is in his top 10 and he picked it to be the #1 console. Very interesting perspective.
A few things
1. Multiplat titles are lumped together
2. Pokemon is divided into 2 skus
3. Smash Bros is only out 4 weeks
4. Nintendo doesnt give digital sales
- 0
Why would multiplats be grouped together but Pokemon divided into two skus?
- 0
Not sure, but they are
- 0
RDR2 topping the software charts seems like a fairly safe prediction, CoD has a 2 week headstart but there is alot of CoD hate this year thanks to the future setting and removal of campaign. Switch beating PS4 though seems like a bold prediction, PS4 is leading by nearly 400k so far this year according to VGC numbers anyway, and PS4 is always Holiday loaded, same as XB1. Don't know how he expects Switch to pass PS4 for the year, especially since PS4 will probably be cheaper for the Holiday (PS4 will be on sale for $250 or possibly even $200 for much of the Holiday season, Nintendo might stay at $300 for most of the Holiday).
I think people are overestimating pokémon eevee/pikachu go. Sure it has the name pokémon, but it is not the open world rpg we all want. Smash will sell quite a few units, but I am sure Red Dead and Spiderman will also move a shitton of consoles. I assume Sony is going to have some great holiday bundels for $250 and with that and the current lead PS4 has I simply don't see it winning. Also I doubt if Madden is going to outsell Gow let alone fallout 76.
Ps4 has built some units in February so far and we do not know if there will be a price drop like the last black Friday. $ 199 ps4 is unstoppable. If everything continues as it is today, then yes, Switch will have sales of the holidays.
6 Comments