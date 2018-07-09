MLB The Show 18 All-Star Edition Out Now for $49.99 - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the MLB The Show 18 All-Star Edition is available today and has replaced the MVP Edition. It is priced at $49.99.

View the All-Star trailer below:

The All-Star Edition includes the following:

Game

11,000 Stubs

Mission Starter for Gold Player

Mission Starter for Diamond Player

3 Gold Sponsor items

2 Gold Equipment items

1 All-Star Equipment Item

1 All-Star Flashback Item

Jump Start Pack (24 Silver player items)

10 Standard Packs

30 MLB The Show PS4 Themes

1 Classic Stadium

MLB The Show 18 released for the PlayStation 4 on March 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles