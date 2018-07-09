NS, PS4 and XOne vs Wii, PS3 and X360 - VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2018 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 582 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the Wii, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
Gap change in latest month: 1,278,715 – 7th Generation
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,907,265 – 8th Generation
Total Lead: 7,601,246 – 8th Generation
7th Generation Total Combined Console Sales: 39,645,701
8th Generation Total Combined Console Sales: 47,246,947
The aligned sales 8th generation has been able to stay ahead of the aligned sales of the 7th generation when you use the Nintendo Switch, instead of the Wii U. In the last month the 7th generation has closed the gap by 1.28 million units. However, in the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the 8th generation its lead by 2.91 million units.
The 7th generation of consoles in its first 15 months sold 39.65 million units, while the 8th generation of consoles sold 47.25 million units. The 8th gen currently leads by 7.60 million units.
The 7th generation of consoles sold a combined 274.35 million units during their lifetime, while the 8th generation has sold 136.33 million units through May 2018.
Counting them all, if the Switch can muster 60 million, the PS4 120 million and the Xbox 50 million we will still come short. It is understandable because the Switch can't come close to Wii numbers without a geriatric craze (which are super rare) and the Xbox One is built to well to bankroll 2, 3 or more replacements per customer. Also, its important to keep in mind that only Switch represents less customers when compared to 7th gen. The Xbox one doesn't have fewer customers (well yes it does but not as substantially as the Switch). Its customers just don't need to buy 5 consoles due to a faulty build.
60m is definitely on the low side for Switch.
- 0
60 million for the Switch isn't even on the low side it's almost impossible that it happens. It's will surpass 30 million this year i can't see it doing only 30 million in the next 5 years..
- 0
I agree, as long as Nintendo doesnt make any major fuck ups than it should easily cross 80 million.
- 0
Now this is going to be interesting.
