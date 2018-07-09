Darksiders III Release Date Confirmed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 598 Views
Following the leak from the Microsoft Store, THQ Nordic announced Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 27.
View trailers of the Collector's Edition and Apocalypse Edition below:
The game will be available in sevearl different special editions:
Standard Edition (Physical / Digital) ($59.99)
- A copy of the game
- Digital pre-order Bonus: Armor Skin
Collector’s Edition (Physical) ($149.99)
- A copy of the game
- Official soundtrack
- Fury Figurine 29cm / 11″ (approx.)
- Premium Box
- SteelBook
Apocalypse Edition (Physical) ($399.99)
- A copy of the game
- Official soundtrack
- Amulent 5cm / 2″
- Fury Figurine 29cm / 11″ (approx.)
- Vulgrim Figurine 25cm / 10″ (approx.)
- War Figurine 24cm / 10″ (approx.)
- Death Figurine 24cm / 10″ (approx.)
- Wall Scroll 77cm x 100cm / 30″ x 40″ (approx.)
- Premium Box 120cm / 47″ (approx.)
- SteelBook
Deluxe Edition (Digital) ($79.99)
- A copy of the game
- Two paid downloadable contents due out post-launch
- Pre-order Bonus: Armor Skin
- Pre-order Bonus: 24 hours early access
- Pre-order Bonus: 10 percent discount
Blades & Whip Edition (Digital) ($99.99)
- A copy of the game
- A copy of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (playable on November 26)
- A copy of Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (playable on November 26)
- Two paid downloadable contents due out post-launch
- Pre-order Bonus: Armor Skin
- Pre-order Bonus: 24 hours early access
- Pre-order Bonus: 10 percent discount
Announce editions to preorder before showing off new gameplay, lmao
I really hope this gets ported to Switch.
Taking a page from Ubisoft I see.
