Darksiders III Release Date Confirmed - News

/ 598 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Following the leak from the Microsoft Store, THQ Nordic announced Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 27.

View trailers of the Collector's Edition and Apocalypse Edition below:





The game will be available in sevearl different special editions:

Standard Edition (Physical / Digital) ($59.99)

A copy of the game

Digital pre-order Bonus: Armor Skin

Collector’s Edition (Physical) ($149.99)

A copy of the game

Official soundtrack

Fury Figurine 29cm / 11″ (approx.)

Premium Box

SteelBook

Apocalypse Edition (Physical) ($399.99)

A copy of the game

Official soundtrack

Amulent 5cm / 2″

Fury Figurine 29cm / 11″ (approx.)

Vulgrim Figurine 25cm / 10″ (approx.)

War Figurine 24cm / 10″ (approx.)

Death Figurine 24cm / 10″ (approx.)

Wall Scroll 77cm x 100cm / 30″ x 40″ (approx.)

Premium Box 120cm / 47″ (approx.)

SteelBook

Deluxe Edition (Digital) ($79.99)

A copy of the game

Two paid downloadable contents due out post-launch

Pre-order Bonus: Armor Skin

Pre-order Bonus: 24 hours early access

Pre-order Bonus: 10 percent discount

Blades & Whip Edition (Digital) ($99.99)

A copy of the game

A copy of Darksiders: Warmastered Edition (playable on November 26)

A copy of Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition (playable on November 26)

Two paid downloadable contents due out post-launch

Pre-order Bonus: Armor Skin

Pre-order Bonus: 24 hours early access

Pre-order Bonus: 10 percent discount

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles