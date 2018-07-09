Monster Hunter: World PC Release Date Revealed - News

Capcom announced the Windows PC version of Monster Hunter: World will launch via Steam on August 9.

Here are the pre-order bonuses:

Origin Set - The Origin Set armor is a nostalgic must-have for series fans.

This full armor set (head, chest, arms, waist, and legs) comes with enough defense to carry you through the early quests, and also features plenty of skills useful for gathering. Fair Wind Charm - The Fair Wind charm carries a skill that increases your attack power, and one that adds a chance of reducing the damage you take. The charm also has a nice visual impact, as equipping it will add a glowing aura effect to your left arm!

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the following:

Samurai Set - Layered armor sets will change the look of your armor without changing the properties underneath. Equip this Samurai set over your favorite armor to take on the striking appearance of a feudal Japanese samurai warrior!

Note : No weapons are included with this set

Note : No weapons are included with this set Gesture: Zen

Gesture: Ninja Star

Gesture: Sumo Slap

Enjoy three new amusing gestures you can use when interacting with other players in the game.

Sticker Set: MH All-Stars Set

Sticker Set: Sir Loin Set

Fun stickers you can use when chatting with other players in the game.

Face Paint: Wyvern

Add a new face paint for character customisation in Monster Hunter: World.

Hairstyle: Topknot

Adds a new hairstyle for character customisation in Monster Hunter: World. Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to a new world! Take on the role of a hunter and slay ferocious monsters in a living, breathing ecosystem where you can use the landscape and its diverse inhabitants to get the upper hand. Hunt alone or in co-op with up to three other players, and use materials collected from fallen foes to craft new gear and take on even bigger, badder beasts!

Here are the specs:

RECOMMENDED OS WINDOWS® 7/8/8.1/10 (64-BIT required) CPU Intel® Core™ i3 8350 4GHz or Intel® Core™ i7 3770 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1500X Memory 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570X (VRAM 4GB) Network Broadband internet connection DirectX Version 11 Storage 20 GB available space Sound DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Notes Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.

MINIMUM OS WINDOWS® 7/8/8.1/10 (64-BIT required) CPU Intel® Core™ i5 4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX™ 6300 Memory 8 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 / AMD Radeon™ R7 260x (VRAM 2GB) Network Broadband internet connection DirectX Version 11 Storage 20 GB available space Sound DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c or higher) Notes Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings.

