Monster Hunter: World PC Release Date Revealed
Capcom announced the Windows PC version of Monster Hunter: World will launch via Steam on August 9.
View the Windows PC trailer below:
Here are the pre-order bonuses:
- Origin Set - The Origin Set armor is a nostalgic must-have for series fans.
This full armor set (head, chest, arms, waist, and legs) comes with enough defense to carry you through the early quests, and also features plenty of skills useful for gathering.
- Fair Wind Charm - The Fair Wind charm carries a skill that increases your attack power, and one that adds a chance of reducing the damage you take. The charm also has a nice visual impact, as equipping it will add a glowing aura effect to your left arm!
- Samurai Set - Layered armor sets will change the look of your armor without changing the properties underneath. Equip this Samurai set over your favorite armor to take on the striking appearance of a feudal Japanese samurai warrior!
Note : No weapons are included with this set
- Gesture: Zen
- Gesture: Ninja Star
- Gesture: Sumo Slap
- Enjoy three new amusing gestures you can use when interacting with other players in the game.
- Sticker Set: MH All-Stars Set
- Sticker Set: Sir Loin Set
- Fun stickers you can use when chatting with other players in the game.
- Face Paint: Wyvern
- Add a new face paint for character customisation in Monster Hunter: World.
- Hairstyle: Topknot
- Adds a new hairstyle for character customisation in Monster Hunter: World.
|
RECOMMENDED
|
OS
|
WINDOWS® 7/8/8.1/10 (64-BIT required)
|
CPU
|
Intel® Core™ i3 8350 4GHz or Intel® Core™ i7 3770 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1500X
|
Memory
|
8 GB RAM
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon™ RX 570X (VRAM 4GB)
|
Network
|
Broadband internet connection
|
DirectX
|
Version 11
|
Storage
|
20 GB available space
|
Sound
|
DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c or higher)
|
Notes
|
Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on HIGH graphic settings.
|
MINIMUM
|
OS
|
WINDOWS® 7/8/8.1/10 (64-BIT required)
|
CPU
|
Intel® Core™ i5 4460 3.2GHz / AMD FX™ 6300
|
Memory
|
8 GB RAM
|
GPU
|
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 / AMD Radeon™ R7 260x (VRAM 2GB)
|
Network
|
Broadband internet connection
|
DirectX
|
Version 11
|
Storage
|
20 GB available space
|
Sound
|
DirectSound compatible (DirectX® 9.0c or higher)
|
Notes
|
Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on LOW graphic settings.

Yeah, I highly advise against pre-ordering. I could see this PC port turning out awful.
Mmmn, Denuvo DRM and the price range has me thinking that I'll wait for the PC port reports and a sale. I've waited this long, I can wait longer.
