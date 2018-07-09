Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Tops UK Charts, Jurassic World: Evolution Debuts in 2nd - News

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane trilogy has remained at to the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 7. Sales for the game declined 42 percent week-on-week.

Jurassic World: Evolution has debuted in second place. The Crew 2 drops one place to third in its second week.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Jurassic World: Evolution The Crew 2 FIFA 18 Mario Tennis Aces God of War Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fary Cry 5 Star Wars Battlefront II Fallout 4

