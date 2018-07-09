Table Top Racing: World Tour Head to Switch - News

Publisher Greenlight Games announced Table Top Racing: World Tour is coming to the Nintendo Switch. A release date was revealed.

Here is an overview of the game:

Get behind the wheel of 12 ultra-cool, fully tune-able miniaturized racing cars and take on 20 race tracks and some devious opponents through a comprehensive ‘Championship Mode’ and a multitude of ‘Special Events’. Get online for an 8 player multi-player battle and become the ultimate Table Top racer! Crush your enemies using cunning ‘Power-ups’ and unique ‘Wheel Weapons’ and blast your way to victory! Miniaturized, combat racing has never looked so good or been so much fun.

Key Features:

Eight-player PvP multiplayer combat racing.

Six unique gameplay modes spread throughout the Championships.

90-plus Unique race events to challenge your skills.

20 table Top race tracks set around five themed locations (four routes per location).

12 super-cool micro cars – Inspired by some of the world’s most iconic cars.

Eight cunning, strategic, “Power-Up Weapons.”

Six super-powerful “Weapon Wheels.”

20-plus track exclusive soundtrack by Breakbeat producer Wes Smith of Juice Recordings, San Diego.

