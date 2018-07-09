Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon Info Details the Story, Game Content, More - News

FuRyu has released new information on roguelike on the upcoming RPG, Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon, that details the story, game content and more.



Read the information below:

■ Introduction

Story

One holiday, after hearing sounds coming from the Yuragi Inn’s warehouse, Kogarashi and the others notice it is dirty and start to tidy up. While cleaning, a basket falls over and something resembling a sealed note is torn.

Then, Kogarashi and the others hear a girl’s voice coming from a miniature garden in the basket.

“Mister, you came back…!”

Upon hearing the voice from the miniature garden, a harsh wind sweeps over them and Kogarashi turns into a doll before being sucked into the miniature garden.

Will you be able to bring back Kogarashi!?

■ Game Content

About

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon is an orthodox roguelike RPG where players become Yuuna, Sagiri, Nonko, Yaya, and Oboro, and make their way through mysterious dungeons while defeating monsters in order to save Kogarashi. Players will progress through the story via fully voiced adventure parts, while enjoying all sorts of events that can be played any number of times! The dungeons in dungeon parts are automatically generated. The game also has a completely original story! The equipment and items gathered in the dungeon can be used to strengthen the characters. Players can experience dungeons with a lot to do and all sorts of events!

Adventure

The supposed-to-be peaceful Yuragi Inn… where an incident suddenly occurs!? In order to save the kidnapped Kogarashi, Yuuna and the others will go on an unprecedented grand adventure! Fully voiced by the cast of the anime, players can enjoy the story of a new adventure featuring Yuuna and the others. Players may even see previously unseen sides of Yuuna and the others…!?

Dungeons

Explore dungeons that change appearance each time you enter while defeating monsters! If you die, all of your items will drop, so proceed with caution. Various events will occur in the dungeon as well!?

Hot Springs of Divine Response

Players can even bathe in the hot springs to heal the fatigue of their adventure. Of course, bad spirits have also gathered, so work with Koyuzu to scrub and cast away the malevolence and steam that builds up. As you clean up, the characters will transform…!?

First-Print Limited Edition

Three special-illustrated double-sided pillow covers (Yuuna, Chisaki, Sagiri, Nonko, Yaya, Oboro)

Mini visual guide book

Special-illustrated exclusive packaging

Product code to obtain an original costume

Pre-Order Bonus

Pre-orders include a product code to download the original weapon “Body Soap” and costume “Bokorun Outfit.”

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: Steam Dungeon will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 15 in Japan.



