Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist Headed West for PS4, PC

Publisher Bandai Namco announced Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is coming to North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. No release date was announced.





Here is an overview of the game:

“Will you eat—or be eaten?”

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is a third-person perspective survival action game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul: re.

Players are divided into Ghouls, beings that take on the form of a human while eating humans, and Investigators, humans that battle Ghouls, and will utilize special attack means (weapons), including a Ghoul’s Kagune or an Investigator’s Quinque, “in order to survive” in heated battles.

Online, the game supports battles with a large number of people, as well as co-op battles to survive with friends.

