State of Decay 2 Sells an Estimated 177,473 Units First Week at Retail
The open world zombie survival game from publisher Microsoft and developer Undead Labs - State of Decay - sold 177,473 units first week at retail on the Xbox One, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 26, 2018.
State of Decay released for the Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22.
