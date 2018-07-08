State of Decay 2 Sells an Estimated 177,473 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The open world zombie survival game from publisher Microsoft and developer Undead Labs - State of Decay - sold 177,473 units first week at retail on the Xbox One, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 26, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 105,063 units sold (59%), compared to 46,665 units sold in Europe (26%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 18,932 units in the UK, 6,328 units in Germany, and 6,923 units in France.

State of Decay released for the Xbox One and Windows PC on May 22.

