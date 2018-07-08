New Xbox Releases This Week - Defiance 2050, Shining Resonance Refrain - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Bomber Crew

Defiance 2050

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

MXGP Pro

Shining Resonance Refrain

20XX

Ghost 1.0

Super Destronaut DX

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Earthfall

Gekido: Kintaro's Revenge

Insane Robots

The Spectrum Retreat

