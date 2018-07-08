New Xbox Releases This Week - Defiance 2050, Shining Resonance Refrain - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 185 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 13 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Bomber Crew
- Defiance 2050
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
- MXGP Pro
- Shining Resonance Refrain
- 20XX
- Ghost 1.0
- Super Destronaut DX
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- Earthfall
- Gekido: Kintaro's Revenge
- Insane Robots
- The Spectrum Retreat
My hopes aren't very high for Shining Resonance. Same developer as Valkyria Revolution.
1 Comments