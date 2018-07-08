Report: Pokémon GO Tops $1.8 Billion in Revenue on 2nd Anniversary - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Pokémon GO hit its second anniversary two days ago, on July 6 and while the game isn't as popular as when it first released it still earns $2 million per day on revenue, according to a report released from Sensor Tower Store Intelligence.

Sensor Tower estimates the game has earned $1.8 billion in its two years since it released.

Pokémon GO has earned $607 million in the United States, the biggest country, followed by Japan with $500 million. Germany is the third biggest country despite only earning $96 million in revenue for Niantic. It is closely followed by Great Britain with $77 million and Taiwan at $48 million.

The US and Japan account for 62 percent of the total revenue earned. Android accounts for 58 percent of the revenue, while iOS accounts for the remaining 42 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles