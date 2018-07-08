Castlevania Season Two Delayed to October - News

The second season of the Netflix original series, Castlevania, has been delayed until October 26, announced the series writer, Warren Ellis, via Twitter.

The second season was originally scheduled to release in Summer 2018.

