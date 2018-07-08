Monster Hunter: World PC Release Date to be Announced on July 9

Monster Hunter: World PC Release Date to be Announced on July 9 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 157 Views

Capcom revealed via Twitter it will announced the release date for the Windows PC version of Monster Hunter: World on Monday, July 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

 A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

Comments

There are no comments to display.