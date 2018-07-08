Monster Hunter: World PC Release Date to be Announced on July 9 - News

Capcom revealed via Twitter it will announced the release date for the Windows PC version of Monster Hunter: World on Monday, July 9 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK.

#MHWorld PC version details inbound: Monday, July 9th @ 9am PT / 5pm BST



âœ… Release Date

âœ… Distribution Platform

âœ… Minimum Specs pic.twitter.com/zBfjss3MOY — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) July 7, 2018

Monster Hunter: World is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

