Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax Headed to Switch

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax is coming to the Nintendo Switch via the eShop. A release date was not announced.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:



Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax is an engaging 1-4 player couch co-op action shooter game, combining SHMUP and Brawler-like gameplay with light RPG elements. Choose from different game modes, gameplay settings, mechs, weapons and upgrades to customize your experience freely. Soar through space, defeat evil and save the future… from itself!

Local co-op for up to 4 players

Five badass player characters, with their distinct special abilities and superweapons

A vast arsenal of primary and secondary weapons

An extensive and customizable list of game settings; play the way you want

A light touch of RPG-mechanics, just for fun

A 10-level campaign with a tongue-in-cheek story to tie it together

Endless Gauntlet-mode that gets progressively harder as you play

Challenge mode with five predefined challenges

An amazing, album-length soundtrack (DLC)

A disco ball

A character named Gundula von Übelvamp

No shocking plot twists in the end, like totally

You can always trust bullet points

