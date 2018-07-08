Ghost Parade Headed to Switch, PS4, PC in 2019 - News

Publisher Aksys Games announced the 2D side-scrolling adventure game, Ghost Parade, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

View a gameplay trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Ghost Parade is an adventure game with unique gameplay and updatable stories. Surrounded by a beautiful, magical, and mythical atmosphere, it tells the story of a girl named Suri, who got lost in a forest and is trying to get back home.

Along the way, she brefriends many mythical ghosts inside the forest to guide her. In return, the ghosts need Suri to help them take back the forest from the humans destroying it.

Key Features:

Steam API cloud svaing, achievements, trading cards, and leaderboards

Many playable ghosts and every ghost has their own unique abilities

Combo skills

Crafting items

Charming 2D art style infused with cultural elements

Interesting storyline

Updatable episodes

Gameplay:

Single-player 2D side-scrolling adventure game

Form a party of ghosts to help defeat the bad guys, each with different abilities both passive and active

With the right combination of ghosts, the player can create a combo attack

Unique bosses in every episode

Item crafting

