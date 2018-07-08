Skullgirls 2nd Encore Gets Switch Trailer - News

/ 133 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Lab Zero Games has released a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Skullgirls 2nd Encore.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Skullgirls is a fast-paced 2D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. It’s a modern take on classic arcade fighters with a high-definition, hand-drawn twist!

With fourteen colorful characters, a beautifully illustrated story mode, in-depth tutorials, and innovative game systems, Skullgirls has something for everyone, from fighting game newcomers to hardcore fans.

It’s a one-of-a-kind, action-packed game, complete with awesome combos and an intriguing story!

Skullgirls 2nd Encore for the Nintendo Switch does not have a release date yet. It is currently out for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles