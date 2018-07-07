Warframe Announced for Switch, Ported by Panic Button - NewsAdam Cartwright , posted 58 minutes ago / 146 Views
Free-to-play co-operative third-person shooter Warframe will be coming to Nintendo Switch, publisher Digital Extremes announced at Tennocon.
The game will be ported by Panic Button, the studio behind the Switch ports of Doom, Rocket League and Wolfenstein II. A release date was not announced, but the title will be available on the eShop in the near future.
More Articles
Waaaaaaat. Gimmie. Panic Button - doing it big. Praise the MF Sun.
Gonna give this a try. Hope it's good!
2 Comments