Code;Realize Wintertide Miracles Coming West for PS4 & Vita in 2019

At Anime Expo 2018, publisher Aksys Games announced that they will be bringing the otome visual novel Code;Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ west for PS4 & Vita in 2019.
Code;Realize Wintertide Miracles is coming for PS4/Vita next year! #AX2018— RPG Site (@RPGSite) July 7, 2018
Wintertide Miracles released in Japan in December 2017 as Code;Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~ and is the second 'fandisc' based on the popular original title Code;Realize ~Guardians of Rebirth~, with the first fandisc releasing in the west earlier this year as Code;Realize ~Future Blessings~.
The company also revealed during a Q&A session that the title is likely to be one of the last physical Vita games available in the west:
Code: Realize will probably be one of the last physical Vita games in the US. #AX2018— RPG Site (@RPGSite) July 7, 2018
