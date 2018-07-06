Death Mark Coming West for PS4, Switch & Vita - News

Death Mark, the horror visual novel from Demon Gaze developers Experience Inc. will be coming west for PS4, Switch and Vita, publisher Aksys Games announced at Anime Expo 2018.

Death Mark, coming to PS4/Vita/Switch "coming soon" #AX2018 — RPG Site (@RPGSite) July 7, 2018

In Japan, Death Mark (also known as Shiin) released first for Vita, with PS4 & Switch versions following with additional content (which was later released for Vita as free DLC). No release date for the western versions was announced, nor details on whether they will be receiving a physical release.

