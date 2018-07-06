Sonic Mania Plus Dev Diary Discusses the Art and Design - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

SEGA has released the first developer diary for Sonic Mania Plus that features the art and design in the game with Sonic Team creative director Kazuyuki Hoshino and Sonic Mania art director Tom Fry.

View it below:

Sonic Mania Plus will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on July 17.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles