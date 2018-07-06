Dark Souls: Remastered Sells an Estimated 231,158 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action RPG from publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware - Dark Souls: Remastered - sold 231,158 units first week at retail on consoles, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending May 5, 2018.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 207,060 units sold (90%), compared to 24,098 units sold on the Xbox One (10%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Japan with 78,523 units sold (34%), compared to 64,181 units sold in Europe (28%) and 52,650 units sold in the US (23%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 15,247 units in the UK, 14,779 units in Germany, and 8,632 units in France.

It was also reported the game sold also sold 54,306 digital units in Japan in its first four days.

Dark Souls: Remastered released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 24 in Japan and May 25 in North America and Europe. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch in the third quarter of 2018.

